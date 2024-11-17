Tom Hardy based his Venom voice on his dog.

Tom Hardy sought inspiration from his dog

The 47-year-old actor portrays Eddie Brock and the symbiote for the final time in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ and he admitted the distinctive tone developed from how he imagined his pet would sound if he could talk, along with a number of other influences.

He told Best magazine: “The voice actually came from how I think my dog would sound if he could talk.

“I kind of do his voice and that became similar to the voice I do as Venom.

“It’s a mix of my dog’s voice, Richard Burton, Busta Rhymes and Method Man. And a bit of James Brown in there too.

“But it’s not all me. I can’t just do it if people stop me in the street and ask me to, but it is my voice with a lot of help from the sound guys.”

Tom can “empathise” a lot with his character because he recognises he is a “flawed human being”.

He said: “I feel like I have that voice inside me in a similar way – only mine doesn’t turn me into a monster and make me act on it.

“But yeah, I have an inner voice in the same way I think all of us have – which is part of what makes Eddie a fascinating character.

“I empathise with him as being a flawed human being. He’s trying to do the right thing but he does some bad things in trying to get there.

“I do identify with that paradox as part of the human condition.”

Tom is going to miss playing Eddie now his time in the franchise is over.

He reflected: “I’ve loved it. I’ve had a great time playing this character or characters and making these movies… and with so many talented people.

“It’s not really sunk in that this is the end but I’m sure it will.

“This has been one of the best things I have ever done. I’m going to miss it.”