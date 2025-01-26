Tom Parker's widow is pregnant.

Kelsey Parker is pregnant

The Wanted singer passed away in March 22 after battling a brain tumour and though Kelsey Parker is "excited" to be expecting a baby with boyfriemd Will Lindsay, the 33-year-old beauty - who already has Aurelia, five, and four-year-old Bodhi with her late spouse - admitted the news is "bittersweet" because life could have been so different.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: "Tom and I always said we wanted four—but life had other plans.

"So yes, this is amazing but also bittersweet. The joys of finding out I’m pregnant and moving forward with my life, while thinking, 'My life could have been so different.'

"I’ve felt every emotion under the sun. I’m still getting my head around it, but I’m so excited."

Kelsey feels Tom has given her his blessing to move on and regularly sends signs to show he is watching over her.

She said:“I’m very spiritual and so is Will. Especially after he lost his dad, he believes in signs from loved ones, like me – and I’ve had so many from Tom. Will’s seen them too – he doesn’t think I’m crazy...

“Tom does lights and TVs a lot, too. We’ve been in bed and at 1am the TV comes on by itself. So many things happen.

“Will and I are on the same page with spirituality. I honestly think Tom must have brought Will to me. I wasn’t actively dating or on the apps, then Will appeared. I feel Tom’s presence. I do feel Tom guides me.”

The blonde beauty knows the 'Chasing The Sun' hitmaker wouldn't have wanted her to "live in sadness" forever.

She said: “For me, I feel like everything’s meant to be, I’m just trying to find joy. I love my children – they’ve got me through the worst times.

"So I feel like I’ve been blessed with another.

“If I dwelled on everything that’s happened, I wouldn’t be here.

"Tom was my soulmate. I’m still angry he’s gone. But I can’t live in sadness. Tom wouldn’t want that.”

Kelsey - who admitted her pregnancy was a "happy accident" - has also received the blessing of Tom's "amazing" mother after telling her about her pregnancy.

She tearfully said: “Tom’s mum Noreen gave me her blessing instantly. She can’t wait to have another grandchild. All I care about is that both our families and Tom’s family are happy.

"Noreen is the most amazing lady. After Tom passed, she said to me, ‘As long as you’re happy Kels, whatever you do, we will always support you and be happy for you.’

"We’ve all been through so much together. But I’m here and bringing another baby into the world.”