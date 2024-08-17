Late comic Perry Kurtz “loved being a dad”.

Late comic Perry Kurtz ‘loved being a dad’

The tragic stand-up – who made his name after appearing in series eight of ‘America’s Got Talent’ and with a zany spot on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ – was killed aged 73 on Thursday (15.08.24) in a hit-and-run in the LA neighbourhood of Tarzana, with his passing revealed on Friday.

A source has now told the Mail Online about how he was a dedicated dad: “The screensaver of his phone had a picture of his daughter, and every time you’d talk to him he would always ask you how you were doing and always brag in a great way about his daughter and what she was getting into.

“He really loved being a dad.”

The insider shared their memory of Perry’s love of being a parent after his girl Zelda Velazquez confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

Perry’s friends also revealed to MailOnline the TV star had been singing Billie Eilish songs at a karaoke event – where he told pals he was planning to make a comeback on ‘America’s Got Talent’ – two nights before he was struck by a car.

One said: “This past Tuesday while he was out doing karaoke, he was talking about how he was looking forward to auditioning for ‘AGT’ again.

“He was looking forward to doing stand up and also had a few shows lined up at senior communities in the next few months.”

The insider added Billie’s hit song ‘Bad Guy’ was Perry’s preferred backing track while enjoying himself at karaoke bars.

They spoke out after his agent Dante Rusciolelli issued a tribute in his memory to the New York Post.

She said: “Golden Artists Entertainment and myself are personally devastated by this news.

“Perry was not only a client, he’s been my friend since 1987.

“He has been a staple in the Los Angeles comedy community for decades and will be greatly missed. Our prayers are with his family.”