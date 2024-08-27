Tyson Fury has poured his "heart and soul" into rebranding his energy drink range.

Tyson Fury has relaunched Furocity

The 36-year-old boxer launched his Furocity Energy brand two years ago but after deciding the original product range wasn't "cutting it" any more, he's been working on five new flavours and new packaging designs.

He said: "The original products weren’t cutting it, and I’m not the type to sit back and let that slide. I’ve always said I’d stay one step ahead, and that’s exactly what I’m doing with this rebrand.

"When it comes to Furocity, I’ve put my heart and soul into every detail, with help from my team of skilled product developers and designers. I wanted the cans to reflect who I am—bold, fearless, and one-of-a-kind.

"We took inspiration from the suits and styles that make me, me. And these new flavours? They’re going to hit you like a Tyson Fury uppercut. I can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on them."

The new flavours include Tropical Thunder, Mango Mayhem, Lemon Blast, Watermelon Twist and Berry Freeze and he's sure fans will be delighted by the "big, bold and brash" drinks.

He said: "The Gypsy King doesn’t settle for second best, and neither should you. I’m not just throwing punches in the ring anymore—I’m taking down the competition in the energy drink game too.

"I listened to my fans, saw the competition trying to catch up, and decided it was time to show them how it’s done. That’s why I’ve personally re-energised and redesigned Furocity. I’ve crafted five new flavours that are as big, bold, and brash as I am—these bad boys are going to blow your mind...

"These flavours are all about bringing my energy, my power, and my relentless spirit to you. Whether you’re training for the fight of your life or just need a boost to get through the day, Furocity's got your back."

When it comes to the cans themselves, Tyson sought inspiration from his own sense of style.

He said: "I’ve always been a man of style, and Furocity should reflect that. So, I rolled up my sleeves and got stuck into designing the new can graphics myself.

"I took inspiration from the suits you’ve seen me rock—vibrant, colourful, and unmistakably Tyson Fury. Each can is a piece of me, capturing my fashion sense and personality in every detail. When you pick up a Furocity can, you’re holding a part of my world."

The redesigned cans and all five new flavours are available in Iceland and The Food Warehouse supermarkets, online on Amazon, and soon to be available in Poundland.