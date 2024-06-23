Victoria Beckham claims her husband David has never seen her without perfectly plucked eyebrows.

The Spice Girls singer-turned fashion designer, 50, insisted she has always been as well turned out as possible for the former footballer, 49, as she took to Instagram to share a video make-up tutorial to show her 33 million followers how she fills in her brows.

Promoting her BabyBlade Brow Pencil from her beauty range, Victoria said: “I am completely brow obsessed.

“Nobody’s brows are the same. Remember everybody – they’re sisters not twins – don’t let perfection get in the way.

“Even my own husband never sees me without my brows on.”

Victoria then showed how to use her BabyBlade product to draw in her eyebrows, saying when she was finished: “Gorgeous, fluffy, full brow.”

The ex-singer and David – who have sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 17, and 12-year-old girl Harper – have been married for 25 years and set to celebrate their milestone anniversary next month.

Last year in a separate video tutorial she said: “This is the first time I have ever let anyone see me without my brows on. Even my own husband never sees me without my brows on.”

“It’s just my thing – it’s something I'm almost quite self-conscious about.

“Over-plucking has left me with quite gappy brows if you can see, a few missing either side.

“Like I said, too much plucking has really left me quite self-conscious about my brows to be completely honest.

“I want you to see how gappy my brows really are, I have so many missing hairs. I have nothing on these brows at the moment, but you can see how much I have to fill them in and level them out.”