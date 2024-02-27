WE TRAVEL back to the haunted era of shoulder pads, perms and scream queens with V/H/S 85, the ‘best entry yet’ (Flickering Myth) in the seminal V/H/S horror franchise. In the sixth instalment of the brilliantly bloody Shudder Original series, we turn the clock back to the 1980s for a retro rampage of old-school horror chills and thrills.

V/H/S/85

Dust off your leg warmers and rewind to the year 1985 for five uniquely twisted tales directed by David Bruckner (The Ritual, V/H/S), Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange, The Black Phone), Gigi Saul Guerrero (El Gigante), Natasha Kermani (Lucky) and Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn). Giving nostalgia a blood-stained makeover, this series delves deep into the dark and dangerous underbelly of the decade.

In David Bruckner’s Total Copy starring Jordan Belfi (Nefarious) and Kelli Garner (The Aviator) – the wraparound story which holds the anthology together – a narrator presents a made-for-TV documentary following a group of scientists studying an unusual slime-covered entity named Rory. What is he, and more importantly, what can he do?

In Mike P. Nelson’s No Wake, seven friends head out on the road for a fun camping trip. Ignoring signs that they should avoid the water, a group of them decide to take a boat out on the lake, but it’s not long before their leisurely boat ride turns into a nightmare as they discover the water harbours unexpected and ominous secrets...

In Gigi Saul Guerrero’s God of Death, a Mexican news report is interrupted by a catastrophic earthquake, leaving only the cameraman alive. When he’s discovered by a rescue team, they soon realise that escaping the wreckage is the least of their worries...

In Natasha Kermani’s TKNOGD, we meet a performance artist convinced that the world has replaced God with the "God of Technology." In her quest to awaken this deity using virtual reality, she unexpectedly is confronted by a lethal creature from the unknown.

In Mike P. Nelson’s Ambrosia, a family hosting a party for their teenage daughter, Ruth, find out they’re celebrating something far more sinister than a birthday. With the police closing in, it’s not long before the night turns into an all-guns-blazing bloodbath.

In the final segment Scott Derrickson’s Dreamkill, starring Freddy Rodríguez (Planet Terror), Dani Deetté (Ozark, The Winter Soldier) and James Ransone (It: Chapter 2), a series of a series of brutal taped crimes lead the police to a mind-shattering conclusion.

Get ready to rewind your reality and fast-forward into frights with V/H/S 85, a gory, gruesome collection of sinister stories just calling to be devoured by horror hounds.

Special features include: Uncut Super 8 Footage of Dreamkill • Uninterrupted Cuts • Film Commentary

Title: V/H/S 85 Blu-ray Cat.No: AB2084 Cert: 18 RRP: £19.99 Running Time: 120 minutes Digital download and keep from 4 March 2024

Title: V/H/S 85 DVD Cat.No: AV3769 Cert: 18 RRP: £15.99 Running Time: 120 minutes Release Date: 4 March 2024

