You can win this dainty handmade hummingbird necklace, worth £89, by sustainable jewellery brand Jana Reinhardt. Made from recycled silver, this stunning pendant comes with a matching adjustable chain, that can be worn at 16 or 18 inches (41 or 46cm). Hummingbirds are believed to symbolise joy and lightness of being - things you'll feel whenever you wear this pretty piece!



Founded in 2006, by a husband and wife team of master goldsmiths, Jana Reinhardt only use traditional techniques and never machine manufacture to create their jewellery collections. They always use recycled precious metals and responsibly sourced or lab grown gemstones, all their packaging is entirely plastic-free, and they offset the carbon output from jewellery making by planting a tree with Ecologi for every sale.



As well as over 20 animal themed jewellery ranges, Jana Reinhardt also has a charity collection, featuring 12 exclusive pieces intended to raise awareness and funds for charities that help animal welfare. Including The Sloth Conservation Foundation, OVAID, The Badger Trust and much more. So far they have raised over £10,000.

To be in with a chance to win this beautiful silver Hummimng bird necklace all you have to do is answer the simple qurestion below and then complete and submit the entry form.

What does the Humminbird symbolised?

A. wealth and strength

B. joy and lightness of being

C. Happiness longevity

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

Closing Date : 28th May 2024