We find out what it means to dream about a wolf

The wolf has been a powerful image throughout literary history. Wolves symbolise strength, the wild world outside and a family connection. However, they can also be a sign of betrayal and deception. Think about the fairy tales you were told as a child and chances are they may involve a wolf as the villain! If you are dreaming about a wolf, then you are in touch with the powerful animalistic symbolism of these old tales. Wolves represent a wildness within your soul.

A lone wolf has an obvious connotation. Are you avoiding a confrontation or spending more time alone? Do you feel as if you are handling a situation with family increasingly by yourself? It may be that you need to ask for help.

Packs of wolves are a strong symbol of family relationships and their hierarchies. Is everything okay with your loved ones? It was told that the founding brothers of Rome, Romulus and Remus, were raised by wolves and fought each other. Perhaps there is a sibling you see as a rival. How could this be addressed - through confrontation, or is there a better way to resolve this? A tightly-knit wolf pack means that you feel very close to your immediate family.

To kill a wolf may mean that you will have a victory over a sly enemy. There could be a colleague at work or a frenemy you have been feuding with openly, or perhaps in a more concealed fashion. Consider how you will deal with this situation with grace and fortitude, and you will surely succeed.

To hear a wolf’s cry suggests a hidden danger or an upcoming problem in your personal life. A wolf’s howl is a warning, so take care to heed it and take stock of any situations which may have been concerning you.

by Natalie kaye for www.femalefirst.co.uk

