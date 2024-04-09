Let's dive into the world of women's hoops and take a look at the top earners in the WNBA for the year 2024. From seasoned veterans to rising stars, these players are making waves both on and off the court.

WBNA

Growing Talent in Women's College Basketball

Women's college basketball has been experiencing a surge in popularity, with the NCAA producing a remarkable pool of talent in recent years. Players like Sabrina Ionescu, Aliyah Boston, and Satou Sabally have made the leap to the WNBA and established themselves as top-tier athletes at the professional level. As interest in their games grows, so does the trend of betting on line on their performances.

A Bright Future for the WNBA

The 2024 WNBA draft class is packed with promising talent, including standout players like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, and Aaliyah Edwards. This influx of new talent is a testament to the growing popularity and competitiveness of the women's game, signaling a bright future for the WNBA.

Salaries in Professional Women's Basketball

In recent years, salaries for professional women's basketball players have been a topic of much discussion. While the WNBA may not offer the exorbitant contracts seen in the NBA, top players still have the potential to earn six-figure salaries. Additionally, college athletes are now able to capitalize on NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals, providing an alternative source of income beyond traditional pro contracts.

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at the top 10 highest paid WNBA players in the WNBA for the 2024 season:

Jackie Young

Annual Salary: $252,450

Young has been a key contributor to the Las Vegas Aces' success, integral to their back-to-back WNBA championships. Her stellar performance on the court has earned her the title of the highest paid WNBA player ever.

Jewell Loyd

Annual Salary: $245,508

Loyd, who has won the WNBA championship twice, has cemented her status as one of the league's top scorers. Her impressive track record and scoring prowess have earned her a lucrative two-year extension with the Storm.

Kahleah Copper

Annual Salary: $245,059

Copper's breakout performance in the 2021 WNBA Finals earned her the title of Finals MVP. Despite being traded to the Mercury, she remains one of the league's top earners.

Arike Ogunbowale

Annual Salary: $241,984

Ogunbowale's dominance on the court has translated into success at the professional level, making her one of the highest paid WNBA players in the league.

Diana Taurasi

Annual Salary: $234,936

Despite her age, Taurasi continues to defy the odds and remains one of the league's most accomplished players.

Natasha Howard

Annual Salary: $224,675

With three WNBA titles to her name, Howard is known for her defensive prowess and has solidified herself as one of the top players in the league.

Erica Wheeler

Annual Salary: $222,154

Wheeler's journey from being undrafted to becoming one of the league's top earners is a testament to her hard work and dedication.

Brionna Jones

Annual Salary: $212,000

Jones' perseverance and hard work have paid off, earning her recognition as one of the best bigs in the WNBA.

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Annual Salary: $211,343

Diggins-Smith's impressive WNBA career is highlighted by six All-Star selections and four All-WNBA First Team nods.

Alyssa Thomas

Annual Salary: $209,000

Thomas' defensive prowess and versatility make her a valuable asset to the Sun, earning her a spot among the league's top earners.

Conclusion

The WNBA's top earners for the 2024 season are a diverse and talented group of athletes who continue pushing women's basketball's boundaries. As the league continues to grow and evolve, we can expect to see even more impressive performances and groundbreaking achievements from these players in the years to come.