Coco Gauff redefining tennis

Early Life and Family

Coco Gauff was born on March 13, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. She is the youngest of three children to Corey and Candi Gauff, a loving couple who played an important role in nurturing their daughter's incredible talent.

Coco's parents were both accomplished athletes in their own right. Corey, a Georgian native, was a standout basketball player at Georgia State University, while Candi, a Florida native, was a talented track and field athlete at Florida State University.

It runs in the blood. Their athletic backgrounds later influenced Coco's early introduction to sport.

Little wonder her exceptional ability as an athlete couldn’t have been anything short of excellence.

Surrounded by a family that valued sports, Coco was introduced to tennis at the tender age of six.

Her parents spotted her natural talents for the game and worked her through taking up the sport professionally.

Corey became her first coach, teaching her the fundamentals of the game where she first learned the rules while playing from their backyard.

Coco’s Tennis Career

Following her impressive junior career, Coco Gauff continued to make waves in the tennis world.

After becoming the fifth-youngest player to win a Grand Slam main-draw match at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, Coco’s momentum gathered pace.

In 2020, she reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, where she ultimately fell to Sofia Kenin.

Despite the loss, Coco’s performance earned her widespread recognition and solidified her position as a rising star in women's tennis.

Coco's success stretched throughout 2021, as she reached the quarter-finals of the French Open, where she lost to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova.

This impressive run marked her first Grand Slam quarter-final appearance and demonstrated her growing comfort on the biggest stages in tennis.

To top up her Grand Slam successes, she also enjoyed a strong run on the WTA Tour in 2021.

She won her first WTA title at the Emilia-Romagna Open in May, defeating Wang Qiang in the final. This victory marked a significant milestone in Gauff's career, as she became the youngest American woman to win a WTA title since Serena Williams in 1999.

Her winning spree didn’t stop there; it continued in 2022, where she reached the final of the French Open. Sadly, this time she lost to Iga Świątek.

But despite the loss, her performance in Paris marked a major breakthrough in her career, as she became the youngest American woman to reach a Grand Slam final since Serena Williams in 1999.

Her Winning Strategy

Coco’s winning strategy is second to none. The first impression you get when she steps into the tennis court is her undeniable confidence and fearless attitude which has become an impressive feel for her playing strategy.

Coco’s aggressive approach to the game is built around her powerful forehand and strong serve, which none of her toughest opponents can withstand.

She generates tremendous power and spin to leave her opponents struggling to return the ball from her formidable forehand serve.

She has become so good at mastering the ability to deliver a good first serve that allows her to dictate the play and put pressure on her opponent from the outset.

Her ability to mix up her serve, including hitting slice and top-spin serves, makes it difficult for her opponents to anticipate her next move.

She knows how to hit winners from anywhere on the court, including off her forehand, earning her a reputation as one of the most exciting young players to watch in tennis.

Her strong speed, agility, and endurance helps her to cover the court with ease, hitting shots that other players might struggle to reach.

Her ability to change direction quickly and accelerate around the court makes her a nightmare to face for opponents who are looking to outmanoeuvre her.

Gauff’s got a trained mind-set for the sport. She’s always looking to take control of the point and dictate play.

She is not afraid to take risks and hit winners, which has earned her a reputation as one of the most aggressive and exciting players in the game.

Her fearlessness and confidence are contagious, and she feeds off the energy of the crowd to raise her level of play.

Breakthrough Season

Coco’s breakthrough season came in 2022 when she reached the final of the French Open, becoming the youngest American woman to reach a Grand Slam final since Serena Williams in 1999. She also won her first WTA 1000 title at the 2022 National Bank Open.

Coco's Off-Court Interests

Beyond Coco’s tennis career, she’s a vibrant and multi-faceted individual with a range of interests and passions.

When she's not on the court, Coco enjoys unwinding with music, movies, and quality time with loved ones.

Music is one thing she enjoys most and this has become a significant part of her life. Music from artists like Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Billie Eilish are pretty much top on her list.

She created pre-match playlists to get herself pumped up and focused before any of her big matches begin.

She’s also an avid movie fan, with a particular fondness for superhero films like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She made it clear she loves the strong, empowered female characters in these movies, and that she draws inspiration from their courage and determination.

Her family and friends are an incredible part of her time, especially with her parents, Corey and Candi, who have always been there helping her throughout her tennis career.

She’s deeply passionate about social justice and has been an outspoken advocate for racial equality and police reform, using her platform to raise awareness about these critical issues.

Coco has also participated in several high-profile campaigns and initiatives, including the "Black Lives Matter" movement and the "Athletes for Justice" coalition.

Coco’s Endorsements and Sponsorships

The tennis star has partnered with Carol's Daughter, a natural hair care brand, as part of a multi-year agreement to promote Black beauty.

She has also collaborated with American Eagle Outfitters, starring in their "Spring Members Always" campaign along with other prominent celebrities.

She has also got notable endorsements from partners like Baker Tilly Wealth Management, Rolex, UPS, Ray-Ban, Meta, Bose, and Microsoft.

Her association with New Balance has also led to the launch of her signature shoe, 'Coco CG1', leading her to expand her income with a total estimate at about $15million from these partnerships alone.

The Champion’s Goal

Coco’s goal is to become the world's number one tennis player just like her idols Serena and Venus Williams.

Her desire to also inspire young girls to find the courage to take up tennis as a sport is something she’s all out to help them achieve.

Female First’s Chioma Emma