Lexus joins the sporting world, anticipating competition of the highest quality at the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals, the climax of the premier international men’s tennis competition, taking place in Turin, Italy, from 10-17 November.

Lexus ATP Finals 2024

Completing its second season as Official Automotive Partner and Platinum Partner of the ATP Tour, Lexus will be adding to the excitement and engagement for spectators and helping with the smooth running of the prestigious event.

The competition brings together the top eight singles players and doubles teams who have achieved the best qualifying results during the 2024 ATP Tour season. The competition has an initial round-robin format in which each player plays three matches to secure a place in the semi-final - one step from the final and the overall title.

Lexus’s presence at the tournament venue, the Inalpi Arena, will include the new ‘Lexus Break Point,’ a flash logo displayed on the large digital courtside screens, every time a player has the chance to break their opponent’s serve.

In the Fan Village the Lexus booth will offer a fun challenge to visitors in a new video driving game. Players choose their Lexus model – hybrid, plug-in hybrid or all-electric – and collect tennis balls to score points along the route. Featured Lexus models on display are the all-new LBX hybrid and the latest NX hybrid and plug-in hybrid SUVs.

Moving beyond the venue, Lexus will showcase its dramatically styled LF-ZC concept car – its vision for a future battery electric saloon – in Turin’s historic city centre.

Throughout the competition, Lexus electrified models will be a familiar sight on the roads to and from the arena, with a fleet provided by Lexus serving as official transport for the players, tournament officials and VIP guests.

Nicolai Kjær

The finals further provide an exciting opportunity for Nicolai Kjær, a Lexus Ambassador and the International Tennis Federation’s current number one junior player. The 18-year-old Norwegian star has been selected to join the tournament as a practice partner for the finalists, giving him the chance to test and develop his skills with the world’s finest professionals.

