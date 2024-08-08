Lexus sponsor Davis Cup

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has announced a renewed partnership with Lexus as the official car partner of the Davis Cup, and principal partner of the men’s World Cup of Tennis for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Lexus will provide official transportation services for players, teams and staff at the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage events in September and the Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga in November. Lexus will showcase its vehicle range at the event, including the RX, the NX and NX Plug-in Hybrid, the new RZ BEV, the UX hybrid, and the brand’s latest model – the all-new LBX.

Lexus has partnered the Davis Cup Finals since 2019, joining several prestigious brands in recent times, including Dunlop, Joma, Quironsalud, Socios, Stake and UniCredit, all of whom continue to support the world’s premier men’s team tennis competition.

David Haggerty, ITF President, said: “We thank Lexus for once again putting their trust in the Davis Cup and we look forward to working with their team on site during the Group Stage and Final 8 this year. The growing stable of Davis Cup partners demonstrates the competition’s ongoing commercial appeal and we are excited to deliver another fantastic Finals alongside them.”

Mar Pieltain, Director of Lexus Spain, said: “There is a real connection between Lexus and the Davis Cup, with customers and fans looking for unique and unforgettable experiences, with Lexus taking centre stage in mobility at one of the world’s most exciting sporting events. Once again, the brand’s association with the Davis Cup demonstrates the union between the energy of one of the most important tennis tournaments in the world and the sensations of driving a luxurious Lexus electric, plug in and hybrid model.”

Find out more here: Twitter Facebook

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on