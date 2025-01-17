'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' has teamed up with Sea Life aquariums on a series of themed events.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is coming to Sea Life aquariums in the UK

Players of Nintendo's hit social simulation game in the UK will be able to head to Sea Life in Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton, London, or Chessington World of Adventures this year to take part in a real-life adventure set in the “unique universe”.

A description read: “Immerse yourself in a unique universe with Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

“Equipped with a tour guide to lead the way, guests will explore the ‘Sea Life Islands’, meet Tom Nook and residents like Aurora and Octavian, and discover incredible sea creatures. A fossil dig will reveal the ancestors of the marine life that we love today, whilst explorers will search for Gulliver, who washed up on the beaches of the island."

Sea Life's owner, Merlin Entertainment, last year announced it had invested a whopping £85 million into a pair of 'Minecraft' attractions in the UK and US, which are expected to open in 2026 and 2027.

The ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Sea Aquarium dates are:

February 8 – March 9, Sea Life Manchester

April 12 – May 5, Sea Life Birmingham

May 24 – June 15, Sea Life Brighton

June 30 – July 27, Sea Life London

August 1 – 31, Sea Life Chessington World of Adventures