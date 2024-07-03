‘Banjo-Kazooie’ is reportedly not going to be making a comeback anytime soon.

Banjo-Kazooie is reportedly not going to be making a comeback anytime soon

The beloved 3D platformer franchise - which debuted 26 years ago with the eponymous game on the Nintendo 64 - has not been seen since 2008’s ‘Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts’, and fans have been clamouring for another entry into the series ever since then.

However, Windows Central’s Jez Corden has now claimed there is “categorically” no new ‘Banjo-Kazooie’ game being worked on currently.

During a previous appearance on ‘The Xbox Two Podcast’, the industry insider said: “I can tell you right now, categorically, there is no Banjo game in development as of this podcast. On 26 June 2024, there is no Banjo game in development right now.”

While Corden is adamant the franchise will remain in limbo, YouTuber NateTheHate claimed in January a new ‘Banjo-Kazooie’ game was an “active project” at Microsoft, though emphasised the supposed title was only approved in 2023.

Replying to a fan on the forum ResetEra, he wrote: “[It] remains an active project but the project was only greenlit early last year. Much has to be done and development can change a ton (ideas abandoned, internal reboots, etc.) (sic).”

Last December, Xbox boss Phil Spencer gave fans hope a new title in the series could be coming, though insisted legacy franchises like ‘Banjo-Kazooie’ would require the “right team and the right opportunity” to make sure they live up to expectations.

He told Windows Central: “You've seen from our history that we haven't touched every franchise that people would love us to touch — Banjo fans, I hear you. But it is true that, when we find the right team, and the right opportunity, I love going back to revisit stories and characters that we've seen previously.”