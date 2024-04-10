Blizzard announces new update for ‘World of Warcraft: Classic’.

World of Warcraft Classic update

The developer has announced that the popular role-playing game will receive an update on May 20 that will reintroduce the fiery ‘Cataclysm’ expansion. However, before that, on April 30, there will be a pre-patch event in preparation for the expansion.

‘Cataclysm’s’ previous pre-patch introduced features such as playable Worgen and Goblins and the dragon Deathwing being set loose in Azeroth, which changed the entire landscape of Azeroth’s main continents.

Next month’s expansion will provide seven zones that are new to ‘Classic’ as well as nine new dungeons, three new raid dungeons, the Archeology profession. Flying will be a new feature to Kalimdor and Eastern Kingdoms. In addition to this, the main continents’ landscapes will change and the new quests will be introduced with old ones leaving permanently.

Some patches will include additional updates with Rise of the Zandalari releasing in July, Rage of the Firelands in October, and Hour of Twilight in January 2025.

The most significant change, however, will be the appearance of the map of Azeroth. The Barrens are split in half, Thousand Needles will be underwater, and a section of Darkshore’s coastline will be washed away. In addition to this, Deathwing will be flying around and will have the ability to set entire zones on fire.

This release is a reflection of how much ‘World of Warcraft’ has changed since ‘Cataclysm’ was first released back in 2010. Blizzard’s main intention when releasing Classic was to allow players the chance to play ‘World of Warcraft’ in its original form rather than having to deal with servers run by other players.

The official ‘World of Warcraft’ account posted on X, along with a video showcasing all the release dates: “Experience your favourite Cataclysm moments faster than ever before! Pre-Patch – April 30, Launch – May 20, Rise of the Zandalari – July 2024, Range of the Firelands – October 2024, Hour of Twilight – January 2025”

The post also included a link with further details of the Cataclysm Classic Pre-Expansion Patch with the caption: “Stand in the fire”

Blizzard has introduced a number of specific rules servers on the original ‘World of Warcraft’ – as it was before all previous expansions. These include Hard Mode and Season of Discovery.

Anyone with a ‘World of Warcraft’ subscription will be able to play ‘World of Warcraft: Classic’. The main servers for ‘Classic’ are currently in the final days of the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, with all raids and dungeons from that time available, including Icecrown Citadel.