‘Doom: The Dark Ages’ is reportedly going to be released on 15 May 2025.

The upcoming demon-slaying title - which was being developed by id Software - is scheduled to be showcased at the Xbox Developer Direct event tomorrow (23.01.25), though a since-deleted article published by Gamekult has indicated the game is slated to launch in four months’ time.

‘Doom: The Dark Ages’ will be a prequel to 2020’s ‘Doom Eternal’, and is set to launch on PlayStation 5 and PC as well as Xbox Series X|S.

As well as ‘Doom: The Dark Ages’, the Xbox Developer Direct presentation is also due to include “in-depth” showcases of ‘South of Midnight’, ‘Expedition 33’ and an unannounced fourth game.

Previously, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said he and id Software Software Studio Director Marty Stratton were keen to keep the 'Doom' franchise available to all players, and so would release 'The Dark Ages' on PlayStation 5.

Speaking at IGN Live in June, Spencer explained: “‘Doom’ is definitely one of those franchises that has a history of so many platforms.

“It’s a franchise that I think everyone deserves to play. When I was in a meeting with Marty a couple of years ago, I asked Marty what he wanted to do, and he said he wanted to sell it on all platforms. Simple as that.”