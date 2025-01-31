Finn Wolfhard wants to star in a 'God of War' movie.

Finn Wolfhard fancies himself as Kratos in a 'God of War' movie

The 'Stranger Things' star - who is best known for playing Mike Wheeler in the hit sci-fi horror and Richie Tozier in the 'It' franchise - is a huge gaming nerd and is willing to "bulk up" to portray the ripped protagonist Kratos after joking that he'd play his son "scrawny" son Atreus.

He told PlayStation for their Playmakers campaign: “There’s something nice about being able to put yourself in a different world.

"I’ve been playing PlayStation games for my entire life so to be someone representing PlayStation is pretty amazing."

Asked which video game film adaptation he'd like to star in, the 22-year-old star quipped: “It would be cool to be in a God Of War movie but as the scrawny son. No, you know what, as Kratos. I’d bulk up.”

Finn also added to Instagram: "Might be time for bulking season if I’m going to be the next Kratos. Playstation, where do I sign up?!”