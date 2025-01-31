Xbox exclusive 'Forza Horizon 5' is coming to PlayStation 5.

Forza Horizon 5 is finally heading to the PS5 this spring

Microsoft has confirmed the 2021 arcade racing game - which was released for the Xbox Series X/S - is heading to the rival console sometime in spring.

Studio Panic Button is in charge of the porting the title, in partnership with Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games.

As per the Forza website, the game will boast just under 900 cars, more than 40 game updates and the expansions Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure.

The blog post read: "We are excited to see the Forza Horizon 5 community grow with new players on PS5, and we can't wait to see the creativity and skill these new creators, builders, and racers will bring to our vibrant community."

The hit title launched with a whopping 10 million players in the first week, the biggest-ever launch for an Xbox Game Studios game.