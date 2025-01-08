Sony has confirmed a 'Horizon Zero Dawn' movie is in the "early stages".

Horizon Zero Dawn is being turned into a motion picture

The publisher is working with Columbia Pictures and PlayStation Productions on a film adaptation of the 2017 action role-playing title by Guerrilla Games - which follows follows Aloy, a young hunter in a world overrun by machines - after the success of its 2022 'Uncharted' film and the 2023 'Gran Turismo' movie.

Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, shared the news at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

He said: “Columbia Pictures and PlayStation Productions are at the early stages of developing a film adaptation of the award-winning Horizon Zero Dawn. Just imagine, Aloy’s beloved origin story set in a vibrant, far future world filled with the giant machines, brought to you for the first time on the big screen.”

It's still very early days and the movie is seemingly a long way off yet, with confirmation of an 'Uncharted' sequel and anime adaptation of 2020 action-adventure video game 'Ghost Of Tsushima' also confirmed at the event.

The plot for the game read: “Experience Aloy’s entire legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines. An outcast from her tribe, the young hunter fights to uncover her past, discover her destiny… and stop a catastrophic threat to the future. Unleash devastating, tactical attacks against unique Machines and rival tribes as you explore an open world teeming with wildlife and danger.”