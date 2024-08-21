‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ is reportedly going to launch on PlayStation 5 (PS5) next year.

The upcoming action-adventure title - which is being developed by MachineGames - is due to release exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC at the end of the 2024, but according to industry insider Nate the Hate, the project will make its way over to Sony’s console early next year.

On X, he wrote: “MachineGames’ ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ will release on Xbox and PC this holiday (Dec) as a timed console exclusive.

“After this timed-exclusive window expires, ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ is planned to come to PlayStation 5 in the first half of 2025.”

Earlier this year, it was rumoured that the game would come to PS5 eventually alongside other Xbox exclusives like ‘Starfield’, which outraged fans.

However, the company’s head Phil Spencer responded to the outcry from disgruntled Xbox players in February, and told gamers to tune into a ‘Business Update’ podcast which would lay out Microsoft’s plans for their console.

He penned on X: “We’re listening and we hear you. We’ve been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.”

Following the event, it was revealed that ‘Sea of Thieves’, ‘Hi-Fi Rush’, ‘Pentiment’ and ‘Grounded’ would make their way over to PS5 and Nintendo Switch, though Spencer said that Xbox didn’t plan to bring any of its other exclusive titles to their competitors’ consoles.

He told The Verge: “I think it will benefit the games that we’re putting there (but) if the net result is that other things are punitive to the Xbox platform and try to limit our growth, then we’ll have to think more carefully about how we support those other platforms.”