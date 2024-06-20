'Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics' is skipping Microsoft's consoles.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is not coming to Xbox consoles

This means owners of the Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S will miss out on the bonanza pack - which boasts 'X-Men Children of the Atom', 'Marvel Super Heroes', 'X-Men vs. Street Fighter', 'Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter', 'Marvel vs. Capcom Clash of Super Heroes', 'Marvel vs. Capcom 2', and 'The Punisher'.

Players can expect original songs, documentaries, new art, plus much more.

It will be available for the PlayStation 4 and 5 and on Nintendo Switch this year.