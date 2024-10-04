‘Rainbow Six’ Vice President Cameron Lee has reported exited Ubisoft Montreal.

The executive joined the shooter franchise’s team two years ago following a stint as Vice President of Production at Activision, though sources have now claimed Lee has left the company.

In a alleged internal email sent to employees - which was obtained by Insider Gaming - Ubisoft said: “For the time being, the role of VP and Executive Producer for the ‘Rainbow Six’ brand will not be replaced.”

A reason for the Vice President’s supposed departure has not been given, and the studio is yet to comment on the report.

When Lee joined the ‘Rainbow Six’ team in April 2022, Ubisoft said he would be “responsible for creating the long-term brand strategy for the ‘Rainbow Six’ franchise and aligning and collaborating with all internal partners”.

Before his time at Ubisoft and Activision, Lee had previously been a producer, manager and vice president at other industry giants like Bungie, Electronic Arts and BioWare, and had worked on major franchises like ‘Call of Duty’, ‘Dragon Age’ and ‘Tony Hawk’.

‘Rainbow Six’ hasn’t been seen since 2022’s spin-off ‘Extraction’, though reliable leaker Shiny recently claimed Ubisoft was working on the next instalment in the series, with its name starting with the letter “A”.