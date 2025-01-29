Roman Reigns is the 'WWE 2K25' cover star

Roman Reigns has been unveiled as the cover star for 'WWE 2K25'.

Publisher 2K has revealed The Tribal Chief is leading the standard version of the hit Visual Concepts wrestling game – which is released on March 14 - along with faction buddies Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu and more on the cover of The Bloodline Edition, which drops on March 7.

The 39-year-old wrestler-and-actor – whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoaʻi - said: “I am personally and professionally excited that the Original and Only Tribal Chief and the extended Anoa’i family are the focus of WWE 2K25.

“We’ve been building toward this moment for generations and I challenge players everywhere to show me and my Wiseman, Paul Heyman, what they’ve got, and prove they’re worthy of the attention of their Tribal Chief.”

Reigns previously shared the cover with Becky Lynch in 2020.

In what marks the biggest roster to date with 300 wrestlers, Reigns – who holds the title for the longest championship reign since 1988 - will be joined by the likes of Bret “Hitman” Hart, Chyna, Batista, The Rock, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, CM Punk and Lynch.

Meanwhile, The Undertaker is on the Deadman Edition cover, also out on March 7.

What’s more, players can take on challenges in The Island, a new interactive world made up of a series of areas built around different WWE themes, where they will be vying to secure a WWE contact from Reigns.

Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts, commented: “WWE 2K25 expands on our winning formula in nearly every aspect of the player experience.

“Our new approach to 2K Showcase and MyRISE storylines really tap into the creativity of the development team, and we’re excited to see our community enjoy these updated features.”

The Standard Edition will offer Dual-Gen entitlement, available for £64.99 on both Gen 9 consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) and Gen 8 consoles (PS4, Xbox One consoles) and PC.