Sonic X Shadow Generations has a new Kingdom Valley Act I music promo

SEGA has shared a 'Sonic X Shadow Generations' music video featuring a remix of 'Kingdom Valley Act 1'.

Fans haven't seen Kingdom Valley since 2006's platformer 'Sonic The Hedgehog 06', but it's back for 'Sonic Generations'.

The game - a remaster of 2011’s 'Sonic Generations' - will bring remastered levels and new stages and a brand new tale for Sonic's rival Shadow.

The stages revealed include Green Hill I and II, and Space Colony Ark Act 1 and the Biolizard boss fight.

The game will be released on October 25, and those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe edition will get three days early access from October 22.

Those who pre-order will also receive a legacy skin for Modern Sonic based on his look from Sonic Adventure.

And if purchased, the Physical Day One Edition comes with the Gerald Robotnik’s 28-page journal about creating Shadow and the Ark Space Station.

Furthermore, those who sign up to receive the newsletter by November 1, 2024, will get the Sonic Jam Legacy Skin for Classic Sonic, inspired by Sonic’s first 3D appearance.

The game starts from £44.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.