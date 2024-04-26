Sega has continued its merchandising license with Heathside Ltd.

The gaming company has worked with Heathside in recent years to produce action figures and other collectibles based on their flagship character Sonic as well as other notable icons of the corporation and the deal will continue on into the future.

Darren Epstein from Heathside commented, ’‘We are over the moon to be continuing our relationship and license with SEGA and Sonic. We have long experience working on the brand and we are so happy to continue and expand the categories we have!”

Heathside Trading Ltd is a leading manufacturer and wholesaler of Pop Culture Consumer Products based in the United Kingdom, offering ranges of product to customers globally on various formats. Relaunching MasterReplicas.com will enhance the ability to target a direct-to-consumer customer going forward. Heathside and its Khadou brand work and acquire IP for development of product across, TV, Manga, Anime, Film, Gaming and associated entertainment platforms.