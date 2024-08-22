Xbox boss Phil Spencer has defended the company’s decision to bring ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ to PlayStation 5.

The upcoming action-adventure title - which is published by Bethesda Softworks and developed by MachineGames - was announced as an exclusive for Microsoft’s consoles, though it was confirmed at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live show earlier this week (20.08.24) that the project would launch on Sony’s device in Spring 2025 after its initial release on Xbox and PC in December.

Now, Spencer has addressed the news, and stated Xbox “runs a business”.

Speaking with Xbox On, he said: “I think us - as fans, as players of games - we just have to anticipate there's going be more change, and how some of the traditional ways that games are built and distributed - that's gonna change. That's gonna change for all of us.

“But the end result has to be better games that more people can play. If we’re not focused on that, I think we're focused on the wrong things. So for us at Xbox - health of Xbox, health of our platform, and our growing games are the most important things.”

The company’s head added that by launching ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ on rival platforms, Xbox would be strengthening its IPs.

He explained: “What I see when I look is: our franchises are getting stronger. Our Xbox console players are as high this year as they've ever been. I look at it, and I say, 'Ok, our player numbers are going up for the console platform. Our franchises are as strong as they've ever been. And we run a business.'

“It's definitely true inside of Microsoft, the bar is high for us in terms of the delivery we have to give back to the company, because we get a level of support from the company that's just amazing, what we're able to go do.”