The next-generation Xbox is reportedly going to be called Xbox Prime and is targeting a 2026 release.

Xbox Series X|S

According to leaker TheGhostOfHope, Mircosoft is looking to launch its successor to the Xbox Series X|S consoles next year, with the next ‘Call of Duty’ game expected to release on the same day.

On X (formally Twitter), they said: “Take this with a huge grain of salt.

“I’m hearing that the next Xbox console is still coming in 2026 and will be called ‘Xbox Prime’.

“[It’s] still unclear if it’s a code name or the actual name. I’ve heard Infinity Ward’s next ‘COD’ is still being considered a day one release for this.”

The leaker added the supposed 2026 release window for the next Xbox was “pretty much an open secret within the industry”.

If the supposed Xbox Prime does launch in 2026, it will release roughly a year before the PlayStation 6 is expected to launch, with reports pointing to 2027 as a potential release window for Sony’s next console.

Xbox isn’t just working on its next-generation console, as the company is also reportedly developing a portable device similar to the Nintendo Switch.

In June 2024, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said he wanted Xbox to look into the handheld market.

He told IGN at the time: “I think we should have a handheld.

“The future for us in hardware is pretty awesome, and the work that the team is doing around different form factors, different ways to play, I'm incredibly excited about.”