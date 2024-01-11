Weightlifting – Where do I begin?

There is a lot of mixed information about weight training. If you are not from a fitness background or have never taken part in a weight training programme it can be difficult to know where to start. A lot of people feel intimidated in a gym environment, thinking that everyone else knows what they are doing. WRONG. As someone who has spent years working in gyms observing people training, I can candidly say that a lot of people do not know what they are doing, have bad technique, are lifting weights that are too heavy or focussing too much on certain body parts while ignoring others. However, done correctly, weight training is effective and has many health benefits. It doesn’t matter what age you are or what your individual starting point is, it will be a positive addition to your training regime.

Weightlifting – Only with equipment and only in the gym?

The picture that comes to mind is sweaty gyms, huge dumbbells, squat racks etc. However, weight training actually just means working with resistance. That resistance can be using body weight by doing a push up, which creates the same resistance as lying on a bench in a gym pushing bar bells up over your chest or lifting actual weights. Whether it’s dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, gym machines or body weight, it’s all achieving the same result. The key thing is to have a programme designed for you that will target all body parts and that you can do either at home or in the gym or wherever it suits you. Taking part in classes focussing on weights can be great fun and inspiring as you will be training with others plus the benefits of having an instructor tell you what to do and a little competition with the other participants will add to the challenge! Why not try a TRX class, or a kettlebell workout or a HIT training session in the New Year as a starting point?

“Light weights can be used in resistance training to help tone muscles and is also a useful way to work at improving bone density.” Photo credit: Dan Dietl

Weightlifting – Only for men?

A big misconception around women and weight training is that you get big muscles and look bulkier. Of course, if this is what you want you can achieve that by training very regularly to a specific weights and nutrition programme. However, to achieve a leaner, toned body, with stronger muscles and better posture try including some weight bearing exercise sessions into your training schedule. These are hugely beneficial and will leave you feeling awesome. You will be surprised how quickly you can see and feel the changes in your body.

The health benefits gained from weight training are huge. Including decreased risk of osteoporosis (women are at a higher risk to develop this once their hormone levels drop after 50), creating toned muscles which burn more calories than untoned muscles and getting stronger all over. Also, a stronger, toned body can help prevent the risk of injury. To top it off, increased body confidence and improved fitness levels are a nice by-product. Not only does weight training tone muscles, but it also has the added benefit of strengthening bones. There is only one way to improve bone density and that is by adding stress/resistance to them, in other words weight training.

It is never too late to improve your health, work on your strength and increase your sense of feeling great.

To contact Daniela directly for one-on-one coaching, please visit www.danieladietl.com or follow her on Instagram