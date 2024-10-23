Griddle’s Journey: Exclusive Insight with Female First. Griddle met with Female First’s Lucy Moore back in 2022 shortly after they launched the UK’s first frozen toaster waffles into the market. It’s been a busy couple of years for the founding duo - and Female First got exclusive insight into what’s been going on.

Griddles Founders Sophie and Ella

Griddle’s mission is to make high quality bakery products convenient for everyone whilst reducing the extreme volumes of food waste notorious to the sector and it’s been a journey marked by innovation and growth. The introduction of their new protein waffles earlier this year has made a huge impact, especially with more health-conscious shoppers, positioning Griddle as the second-largest brand in the category on Ocado, catering to the growing demand for nutritious and convenient bakery products.

Their sold-out waffle bar at the Love Trails Festival was a testament to the brand's growing popularity, offering runners and festival-goers a taste of what they can create at home with the brand.

Griddle has also successfully just launched its products in ASDA, solidifying its presence in UK major retail. They are too, expanding their international footprint, partnering with Colruyt, launching their products across Belgium. “We’re beyond excited to be increasing our presence in the UK & EU, Belgium is a country known for waffles and it really endorses how good our product quality is,” says co-founder Sophie McGregor.

In recognition of their innovation and growth, last year, Griddle was shortlisted in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, highlighting their dedication to quality and innovation in the frozen food sector. Following a campaign across the streets of High Street Kensington alongside BWB, The company also received an invitation to Downing Street this year, underscoring its influence and contributions as female founders.

To fuel their ambitious expansion plans, the founding duo are currently raising half a million pounds. The funds will be used to continuously innovate the frozen aisles and create delicious, healthier, ready to bake, breakfast products using only the best quality ingredients.

Griddle is available to purchase through Asda, Ocado, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market.

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

