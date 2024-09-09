Oldham born psychologist and MBE, Dr Jacqueline Ward, spent the COVID lockdown developing ideas for ways to help people make changes in their life —and her hard work paid off with a course designed to help people transform their lives.

Blueprint for Change

The course, named Blueprint for Change launches 6th September 2024 online and shares Jacqueline’s experience on her journey from a single parent on a sink estate, to completing a PhD, becoming CEO of a charity and being nominated for an MBE for services to vulnerable people. The course includes workbooks, change exercises and thought prompts.

After growing up in Oldham, Jacqueline worked full-time and studied for a PhD while a single-parent of three children. Writing fiction for most of her life, her novels Perfect Ten and How to Play Dead received national reviews and were stocked by most major supermarkets and bookshops. A registered Health Psychologist, Jacqueline writes widely about psychology and storytelling and works in organisations to bring storytelling to industry in workshops and writing rooms.

Jacqueline said, ‘I have been working in psychology, business and change management for decades, but I realised some people could not access my mentoring and coaching purely due to cost – just like me earlier in my life. Motivated people who want to move forward but can’t find an affordable, structured way to make changes are missing out. At one point, I was a single parent with a young child, and I would sit in the dark when she was in bed to save money on energy bills. I knew I had to make changes, and I did – the hard way by trial and error. This course is for anyone who wants to make positive transformations in their life, but is heavily discounted for low/no wage people so they can access what I learned online – I want to pay that forward.’

Blueprint for Change is available online from 6th September 2024.