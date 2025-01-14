According to Pivot, divorce coaching is one of the emerging relationship-themed wellness trends for 2025. Divorce coaching has gained popularity in the USA, especially among celebrities, and it’s only now starting to take off in the UK. The London-based brand predicts that divorce coaching will continue to become a popular choice for those looking for support during a break up as we head into a new year.

Pivot

There are a wide range of benefits for using a divorce coach. Divorce coaches are trained to step into the gap of support individuals experience during a separation or divorce. They offer helpful hacks, emotional support, co-parenting plans and other advice, so individuals (and couples) sail through the divorce process a bit easier, feeling more emotionally resilient, less stressed and more financially better off.

Pivot has over 17 divorce coaches and consultants, each with different specialisms. Here, five of Pivot’s coaches share predictions for trends and behaviours in relationships we might start to see more of in 2025:

#1 “I think there will be a decline in second marriages as people are becoming more aware of the need to properly heal from a divorce. Instead people may choose to stay single and prioritise long-term wellbeing, and possibly just cohabiting”, says Cath Cooke, divorce coach from Pivot.

#2 Chloe O, a divorce coach with negotiation expertise from Pivot said, “I have seen significant increases in the number of couples who want to divorce without using lawyers but need support in negotiating their agreements. My prediction is that the number of services to help people resolve their disputes out of court will continue to increase and a variety of new options will emerge”.

#3 Drawing from his personal journey as a child of divorce, and later as an ex-husband and co-parent in a blended family, Pivot’s divorce coach, Tom Nash reflects on 2024, “I’m increasingly seeing more and more people who have been in a heterosexual relationship for years, coming out later on in life. This is perhaps an indication that our society is becoming more inclusive and people are feeling safe-enough to explore their sexuality fully.”

#4 Paula Crowhurst, a divorce coach from Pivot with a particular interest in emotional wellbeing said, “I think in 2025, and beyond, more couples will prioritise their emotional connection, personal growth and independence over tying the knot and saying “I do”. The preference will be to choose companionship without co-habitation. With ever-evolving technology, it will become easier to maintain intimacy and communication without the need of individuals feeling like they are living in each other’s pockets. As a result, the legal system will naturally evolve to embrace and support non-traditional partnerships”.

#5 Audrey Zeitoun is a Pivot divorce coach who understands the complexity of multicultural environments. She said, “In 2025 we may see more couples deciding to live apart together (LAT). This lifestyle offers flexibility and independence, something that will appeal to younger generations. It’s a way to keep the love alive while also having the freedom to focus on personal goals, independence and preserve your own space”.

Audrey concludes, “In general, I believe we will see more and more non-conventional relationships dynamics reflecting a more accepting society in showing different ways to nurture a relationship. Marriage will still be important for many, but there’s definitely a shift toward building relationships that feel right for each couple, not just following traditional rules. At the end of the day, it’s all about finding what works best for both partners”.

by Leah Larwood