Alicia Silverstone committed to re-commerce

Alicia Silverstone is committed to creating a "more sustainable future" through re-commerce.

The 47-year-old actress and eco-activist has joined forces with multinational e-commerce company eBay to encourage users to buy second hand fashion and Alicia revealed thrift shopping "brings me joy".

She told WWD: "It’s important that everything I do reflects my commitment to helping create a more sustainable future. Re-commerce is so rewarding because I can find things that bring me joy while doing something to help minimise waste on our beautiful planet."

A 2024 Re-commerce Report commissioned by eBay stated that “re-commerce — the buying and selling of pre-loved items — can be a positive path forward, providing inspiration, opportunities and hope".

The report went on: "In the midst of sweeping macroeconomic, climate and sociopolitical challenges, we’re taking stock of what matters most. Many of us are reassessing life choices, re-examining career journeys and reprioritizing what we do with our time. Whether we’re reengaging with old passions, creating communities bound by shared interests or recommitting to living our values, we’re reminded of who we are — and finding inspiration for who we want to be. As we’re reconnecting with our pasts and dreams, we’re reimagining the possibilities ahead.”