Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner storm Vogue World's Paris Fashion Week takeover

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner helped Vogue World take over Paris Fashion Week.

The 30-year-old rapper and and the 28-year-old model were some of the big names - who performed and closed the show at the Place Vendome over the weekend respectively - at the Conde Nast style powerhouse-backed display of style and couture over the weekend celebrating the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The upcoming sporting event will be held in the capital next month, having last hosted it in 1924. In honour of the century that followed, each decade was saluted by a different sport.

The catwalk boasted more than 151 model and 188 athletes. Among the big names making an appearance on the runway included FKA Twiggs, 36, Cara Delevinge, 31, and Gigi Hadid, 29. Sabrina Carpenter, 25, gave everything in some red and white vintage swimwear while Tayana Taylor, 33, danced down the runway.

Katy Perry, 39, provided part of the 80s portion of the showcase, which honoured martial arts.

Tennis icon Serena Williams, 42, and soccer legend Djibril Cisse, 42, strutted their stuff on the catwalk while US Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour sat front row. Beside the 74-year-old fashion icon was musician and Louis Vuitton menswear creative director Pharrell Williams, 51, fresh off his own collection honouring the upcoming Olympics at the French style celebration.

The occasion was the third Vogue World event since its debut in 2022. Anna referred to the event in 2023 as a “glamorous night at the theatre,” which boasted a show by Naomi Campbell, 54, Linda Evangelista, 59, Cindy Crawford, 58, and Christy Turlington, 55.