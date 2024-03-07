Barry Keoghan has joined Burberry as a brand ambassador.

Barry Keoghan joins forces with Burberry

The 'Saltburn' actor - who attended Daniel Lee's fall 2024 at London's Victoria Park last month - is "very excited" to be joining the iconic fashion house.

He said in a statement to Women's Wear Daily: "I’ve been a fan of Burberry for many years now. It’s such an iconic heritage brand with innovation at its heart, and a commitment to supporting arts and culture.

"I’m very excited to be a part of this next chapter."

Burberry's chief creative officer Daniel Lee has known the actor for over five years, and he's delighted to have him on board.

He added: "His raw, unique talent is incredibly inspiring and perfectly reflects the spirit of our brand."

The 31-year-old star has never been afraid to stand out from the crowd and used to "get ideas" from the films he watched, without caring if they seemed unconventional in everyday life.

He previously told the Sunday Times Style magazine: "I was always not wanting to follow the dress codes.

“I felt comfy with the denim jacket when everyone else was in trackies.

“I’d see movies and get ideas. After seeing ‘The Basketball Diaries’ I bought a Moleskine notebook and started carrying it around.

“When people said, ‘What are you doing?’, I’d say, ‘I like it!’ I’d always do it differently.”

Barry enjoys treating his loved ones to new clothes too, and they don't have particularly expensive tastes.

Speaking about his beloved grandmother, the 'Banshees of Inisherin' star added: “She loves a top from Marks and Spencer, or a little holiday here and there. She’s always like, ‘Are you eating? You look good.’ I go, ‘So do you, darling — are you using your Nivea cream?’ She’s a big advocate for her Nivea and for cabbage water.

"I love cabbage water — bits of bacon floating around. Full of iron. Lovely!”