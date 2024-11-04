Britney Spears has claimed she is releasing a jewellery line.

Britney Spears is launching a jewellery line

The 42-year-old pop superstar has taken to Instagram is "so excited" to have found a new outlet for her creativity and told fans her B Tiny collection will be coming "soon".

She wrote on Instagram: “My first jewelry line coming soon !!! Delicate extremely different and one of a kind pieces !!! I’m so excited !!! Realizing how cool it is to be an artist that can be passionate in so many different ways !!! B Tiny coming soon !!! Girls you’re gonna f****** love it !!! (sic)"

The 'Toxic' hitmaker's announcement was accompanied by both a photo and video of one of her designs, a gold hand chain that connected bands around her wrist and middle fingers with blue and green beads.

Earlier that day, before making the announcement, Britney teased on Instagram: “I have some really exciting news to share with you guys!!!”

There are no more details about the range and no release date has been announced yet.

Previously, Britney said she felt a "huge difference" in her personality when she dyed her hair platinum blonde.

The 'Womanizer' hitmaker has sported fair locks throughout much of her career but following a brief break from social media, she took to her platform in August to share a throwback clip of herself from the first time she decided to go silvery-blonde with her hair.

She wrote on Instagram: "First time I went platinum blonde ever !!! Honestly it was a huge difference !!! I became this cool character right when the camera came on !!!! Then I don’t know what happened!!! Throwback exactly a year ago!"