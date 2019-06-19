Charlotte Tilbury has launched a range of 11 lipsticks "inspired" by Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston

The 46-year-old beauty mogul has released the names of her much-anticipated Hot Lips 2 collection, which will be available from Thursday (20.06.19), and the star has revealed that each shade represents an "incredible icon" including the 50-year-old 'Friends' actress, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, 'Spinning Around' hitmaker Kylie Minogue and Charlotte's own mother Patsy.

The A-List make-up artist wrote on Instagram: "Darlings, thank you to everyone who played the #HOTLIPS 2 game!! Who did you guess? I am SO excited to reveal the final #HOTLIPS 2 names, inspired by 11 INCREDIBLE ICONS: rule breakers, record makers and history shakers!!! Available EXCLUSIVELY from Charlottetilbury.com on THURSDAY!

"Which will YOU choose? Amazing Amal in homage to Amal Clooney, J.K. Magic in homage to J.K Rowling, Dancefloor Princess in homage to Kylie Minogue, Red Hot Susan in homage to Susan Sarandon, Enigmatic Edward in homage to Edward Enninful, Angel Alessandra in homage to Alessandra Ambrosio, Glowing Jen in homage to Jennifer Aniston, Viva La Vergara in homage to Sofia Vergara, Carina's Star in homage to Carina Lau, In Love With Olivia in homage to Olivia Palermo, Patsy Red in homage to my mother Patsy #HOTLIPS #HAPPYKISS #LipstickConfidence #CharlotteTilbury (sic)"

And Charlotte will continue her work from her previous Hot Lips collection that launched in 2016, and support the charity Women for Women International - which helps women survivors of war rebuild their lives - by starting a new social media campaign advocating her loyal fans to kiss someone "who makes you happy".

She added: "Darlings, as you know, #HotLips is raising money for the incredible charity @womenforwomen! As lipstick is happiness in a tube, I want to start a positivity and happiness campaign around the world with a #HAPPYKISS chase, and I need your help!! Take part by simply kissing someone or something that makes you happy, add #HAPPYKISS, TAG @ctilburymakeup, @womenforwomen & those who make you happy, to pass it on!

"When you share your #HappyKiss, you will enter the weekly competition for a chance to WIN the Hot Lips collection and my limited edition Hot Lips merch, AND you will be helping raise AWARENESS for WOMEN FOR WOMEN INTERNATIONAL. Thank you, darlings!! T&Cs apply*: Competition runs from the 18th June - 19th August. There will be 2 winners per week. *To see full T&C's, visit www.charlottetilbury.com (sic)"

Hot Lips 2 will launch on June 20, 2019 on CharlotteTilbury.com and in all stores from June 27th 2019.