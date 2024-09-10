Chris Stapleton has teamed up with Filson on a new $595 jacket.

The country singer has collaborated with the brand for the second year in a row to create the Chris Stapleton Signature Mackinaw Cruiser to mark the 110th anniversary of the Cruiser.

For this version, Filson used blue plaid deadstock fabric from its archives, which has been dormant for 40 years.

According to WWD Chris, a lifelong wearer of Filson, said: “Being a longtime admirer of Filson, I saw an opportunity to collaborate and bring back an old pattern I loved.

"It’s rare people build things that last a real lifetime — I love Filson stuff because it’s made to live longer than I will.”

The Cruiser first debuted during the 1897 Alaska Gold Rush, and C.C. Filson - the brand's founder - patented the design in 1914.

The jacket has been largely uncharged since then, keeping front buttons and nine pockets, as well as a full-width pocket on the back to store maps.

Alex Carleton, chief creative officer of Filson, added: "Chris Stapleton’s personal connection to Filson and his genuine appreciation for our heritage make this creative partnership especially meaningful.

“Reuniting together to create his Signature Mackinaw Cruiser #2 is a celebration of both Filson’s rich history and Chris’ commitment to quality and authenticity.”

The new Cruiser will launch on September 26, while Filson and Chris have also worked on a limited edition Outlaw State of Kind t-shirt for $50, with proceeds going to Chris and his wife Morgan's charity.

Last year, the collaboration resulted in the Traveller Collection, which took its name from the musician's debut album which he dropped in 2015.