Christina Applegate got plastic surgery on the advice of a producer.

The 52-year-old actress was in her late twenties when one of the bosses of a show she was working on suggested to her that she needed to get the bags under her eyes removed, so she took their advice and went under the knife.

Speaking on her 'MeSsy' podcast, she explained: "I was on a show and one of the producers… [a] very famous [person] who did a very famous show as well… said, ‘Hey we’re having trouble lighting under your eyes. The bags under your eyes are so big. He goes, ‘I suggest you get them removed.

"At 27 years old, I had the only plastic surgery I’ve ever had to remove the bags under my eyes. … I went under."

In January last year, the former 'Married...With Children' star - who announced in August 2021 that she had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis - revealed that a follower on Twitter had been in touch to accuse her of having had work done.

She tweeted: "Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from people mag about me and my kids at the CCA."

In a screenshot of the message from the anonymous user, claimed that a "bad plastic surgeon" was responsible for the Christina looked and also claimed that the verified account for the star was in fact a fake.

It read: "MS didn't make you look that way a plastic surgeon did. And you are a scammer and are not [Christina] Applegate. And a bad plastic surgeon at that."

In response, the 'Dead to Me' actress said: "What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed!"