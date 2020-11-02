Conor McGregor has teased a new collection for his denim line.

Conor McGregor

The 32-year-old boxer took a break from his UFC return to give fans a sneak peek of his latest range from his August McGregor fashion line with tailor David August Heil.

The latest release includes smart denim jackets, jeans, hoodies, T-shirts and sweatpants.

Conor first teamed up with the tailor in 2017 and launched their brand the following year, which saw four T-shirts, two hoodies and two caps on sale.

They came up with the idea whilst the marital artist was being fitted for one of Heil’s custom-made suits.

Since then the company has expanded with new ranges, including bomber jackets, accessories and suits.

Conor and Heil first collaborated when the sportsman donned the infamous “F*** You’ suit at a 2017 press tour for his fight against Floyd Mayweather.

The pinstripe suit was later made available to buy on his online store for £5,000.

It comes after Conor is set to face Dustin Poirier in January after he verbally accepted a rematch following Conor’s win in 2014.

He has been busy training in the gym with his son, Conor Jr. and his training partner Cian Cowley.

Conor has not fought since January and even retired from the sport in June after he was frozen out of the lightweight title picture.

But he has the chance to slot right back into contention, after Khabib Nurmagomedov retired following victory over Justin Gaethje.

He returned to training and shared videos on his social media where he works on defensive drills, slipping, rolling and blocking shots.