David Beckham was into fashion long before he met his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham.

David Beckham has recalled his earliest fashion memory aged eight

The 49-year-old retired soccer ace has just inked a multi-year design deal with Hugo Boss to design a series of capsule and seasonal collections for the brand, following in the footsteps of his former Spice Girl spouse, 50, and he insists he had an eye for style from an early age.

Appearing on the 'SmartLess' podcast this month, he said: "I was always into fashion.

“When I was eight, I was a page boy at my mum’s friend's wedding, and I was asked if I wanted to wear a suit or tights and a pair of ballet shoes. I chose tights.”

David was contacted by CEO Daniel Grieder after the fashion boss saw his Netflix documentary, 'Beckham', and changed his opinion of the sporting legend.

Grieder told WWD: “David was always on the radar, but I didn’t know him personally, and until I saw the Netflix documentary, I wasn’t aware of all that he’d achieved in his life, all of the difficult times he went through, and how he stayed strong.

“The show changed my whole point of view, and I was convinced that we had to get him.

“I said, ‘Listen, we don’t just want you as an ambassador, we want you in a partnership. We want you to be involved in the design, and to do a collection.’ Then we met again, and discussed what we could do together. He visited the company and was impressed.”

The suave Inter Miami CF and Salford City co-owner's first collection is expected for spring-summer 2025.

David has previously modelled and created his own line of Bodywear for high-street retailer H+M.

Last month, Victoria - who was known as Posh Spice in the Spice Girls - announced she is bringing an affordable variation of her eponymous high-fashion brand to Mango.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "For me, growing up, it was only ever the high street. I wasn’t in a position to wear designer clothes, my mum never wore designer clothes.

"Whether I was shopping or looking for inspiration, that is where we went."