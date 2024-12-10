Doechii has hit back at those who criticise women for undergoing cosmetic procedures.

Doechii is hitting back at critics of women undergoing cosmetic procedures

The 26-year-old rapper - whose real name is Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon - was told by a TikTok user that she would get unfollowed if she ever had any work done underneath a clip of her revealing she uses face tape for a snatched look, but Doechii pointed out that she has already gone under the knife and that it shouldn’t be anybody else’s business.

In a video posted to TikTok, she responded: “I’m gonna keep it so real with you. You should already be out the door because I’ve already had cosmetic enhancements since like 2021.

“Y’all really have to stop normalising making comments like these and just let women do whatever the f*** they want to do with their bodies.”

Many believe Doechii's secret cosmetic enhancements include a Brazilian butt lift (BBL), though she has never commented on what type of procedures she's had done.

Speaking on an episode of the 'We Said What We Said with Ricky and Denzel' podcast last year, the 'Yucky Blucky Fruitcake' star said: “It’s nobody’s business. We don’t have to lie, but we don’t have to scream it to the top of our lungs."