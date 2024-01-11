Amanda Tori Meating listens to funeral music when taking her makeup off.

The 26-year-old drag performer - whose real name is Philip Stock - appeared in the sixteenth season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and grives for "beauty" when it is time for the makeup to come off.

Speaking to Allure, Amanda said: “Every time I get out of drag, I play music that's like a funeral dirge. I really lament in saying goodbye to the beauty.

“I love Albolene, I just rub it everywhere so I look crazy — my face could be pink from the lipstick and the eye shadow. Then I hop in the shower and wash it all off.”

Amanda often spends hours applying makeup but loves the process of the transformation.

Amanda said: “I take a very long time to do makeup because I like to luxuriate in the process. I try to give myself a minimum of three hours because I like to put on some music, drink a little wine.”

The drag star has been on a “makeup journey”, and emphasised is still trying to "figure out" a personal style.

Amanda said: “I've been on a makeup journey, so I'm figuring out what [eye makeup] shapes I love at the moment.

“But I love something that's soft in the center and snatches out at the end. The only way you can be good at it is spending a million hours in front of a mirror and then having other people tell you that that work was for nothing so you have to spend another million.

“I love having nails on all the time. [I’m wearing] gloves with nails on them, which I do love, but I have acrylics on underneath. [I ask for] whatever I'm feeling that day, but usually it's going to be a stiletto tip. I've been very into black nail polish with a little glitter on the tip.

“It's not a visual aspect of the beauty routine, but I never leave the house without my Lady Gaga perfume.”

