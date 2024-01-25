Tom Daley is set to join 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World'.

The Olympic gold medallist, 29, will be one of the guest judges for the new series, which sees drag stars compete to be crowned the drag queen.

Speaking to the Hot TV column for the Daily Star newspaper, he said: "I am the biggest 'Drag Race' fan.

"It's the most iconic show in TV with so many one-liners that have made it into my daily dialogue.

"It's been a long time coming, and I'm finally going to be a guest judge!

"After all, 'Drag Race is the Olympics of drag."

Tom will be joined by other celebrity guests, including comedienne Katherine Ryan, 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge Motsi Mabuse, 'Saltburn' actor Richard E. Grant, singer Kim Petras and 'Self Esteem' model Adwoa Aboah.

Former 'Loose Women' star Jane McDonald is also due to be a guest panellist on the show, and has said that judging the drag artists alongside RuPaul was "a dream".

She told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Sitting alongside Ru was a dream. Each one of the queens were spectacular and fabulous, and showcased talent from right across the globe. May the best drag queen win!"

The 60-year-old star also revealed she is a huge fan of the show, and has picked up several styling tips which she has implemented into her routine.

Speaking with Entertainment Daily, she said: "I think it’s the best thing that’s hit TV, because it’s brought a complete new genre into our industry, which has been given the light it should have had for an awful long time.

"I just love it and I get a lot of my hairstyles and make-up tips from the show and I look at the queens sometimes and think 'Oh my God, that's me!'

"I’ve got the big hair. I love the shoulder pads, I love all that. I might do a bit of padding myself."