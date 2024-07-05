Gwyneth Paltrow has opened a new Goop store offering facial treatments.

Gwyneth Paltrow is offering beauty treatments at a new Goop store

The Hollywood actress stepped away from the movie industry in recent years to focus on her wellness brand - which she launched in 2008 as a newsletter and grew to become a successful online business - and she has now opened the company's sixth retail store which has a treatment room to offer luxury beauty services to customers.

Matthew Blythe, senior director of retail operations and development at Goop, told WWD.com Gwyneth had a "pipe dream ... [to open] an experiential facial room."

The new store in the Bay Area at the Marin Country Mart in Larkspur, California features the star's longed for treatment room, which is set to open at an unconfirmed date after the store's official opening on Friday (05.07.24).

Blythe added: "Early on, when we were designing the store, we baked it in and designed that into the layout. We've never done something like this before.

"We have offered sometimes trunk shows where we've done limited facials in the store, but this is a completely new concept ...

"It's something that we're working on to make sure that we get right - having a focused aesthetician that we can offer, an experience which goes a step further in educating the customer and also just giving them an amazing time in the space as well."

Goop also has retail stores Brentwood in Los Angeles, Sag Harbor in New York, Santa Barbara, California, Mauna Lani in Hawaii and New York City.

Blythe went on to reveal there are plans to open up to 20 more stores in the US in locations such as Greenwich, Connecticut, Palm Beach in Floria and in Texas with the company hoping to launch three new stores a year.

He added: "Greenwich has always been on my radar. Palm Beach, Aspen, and even areas within Texas. There's just such amazing shopping locations there. So those four are probably the ones that I think are the most exciting and sort of no-brainer locations for us to move into."