Gwyneth Paltrow skin streaming for summer

The 51-year-old actress and entrepreneur likes to streamline her beauty routine and cut out extra products during the summer months, as she believes it helps to keep her skin healthy.

She told her goop blog: "Less is more in the summertime. Keeping it simple helps my skin stay healthy."

Gwyneth shared her simple routine, revealing she always starts off by exfoliating with her own Goop Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator.

She said: "This exfoliates so my skin is super soft and prepped for what’s next."

Next, she treats her skin with her Youth-Boost Peptide Serum.

She said: "I see in my skin are just amazing—and it works for every skin type."

And, finally she moisturises with the 72-Hour Supercharged Hydrating Water-Cream.

She said: "It hydrates for up to 72 hours—brilliant for a minimalist like me."

While Gwyneth reduced her beauty products, she also recently revealed she has cut back on her workouts and has dialled down her gym obsession after years of brutal fitness, diet and detox regimes

During an ‘Ask me Anything’ question-and-answer session on her Instagram Stories, she was asked by a fan how many days a week she works out.

Gwyneth responded with a selfie video that showed her walking around her Goop office, and admitted: “I do something six days a week, but with a lot less intensity than I used to.

“Even just going for an hour walk, or like now, I’m walking around our giant Goop office.

“I usually take multiple spins around to stretch my legs. But I try to do something – a little something – everyday.”

Mum-of-two Gwyneth, who has daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 18, with her 47-year-old Coldplay frontman ex-husband Chris Martin, was also asked how she has got “comfortable” in her skin and learned to love herself.

Gwyneth, who is now married to TV producer Brad Falchuk, 53, said she first had to “talk to myself”.

Referencing the 77-year old Belgian fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg, she added: “Diane von Fürstenberg taught me how to do that – how to wake up in the morning and look at myself and be happy to see myself and say nice things to myself instead of terrible things to myself.

“She really taught me about the importance of becoming your own best friend. And that really is how you relate to yourself and things you say to yourself.”