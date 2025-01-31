Hailey Bieber has shared her guide to getting lip liner right.

Hailey Bieber has shared a guide to applying lip liner

The 28-year-old model/social media star has launched her own Peptide Lip Shape pencils for her Rhode beauty brand with a work-out-themed campaign featuring singer Tate McRae and models Yoon Bae, Anyier Anei, and Mahi Kabr - and she's now revealed the secret to the perfect pout is smudging the liner and she's included a handy brush called a "smudger" in her new product to help fans recreate her look.

Detailing the way she puts lip liner on in a video for Vogue, Hailey explained: "This is our smudger on the other end ... I don't know if anyone can relate to this but when you're out, you're doing a lip liner ...

"I'm always going in and smudging it with my finger but sometimes I don't wanna have to use my finger so this is really convenient for smudging and also it has a few edges that you can use to clean up the lip if you go too far outside of where you wanna go."

The Rhode lip pencils come in 11 shades and sell for $24.

The product was announced in a post on the brand's Instagram page which stated: "We’re shaping the world of Rhode ... Peptide Lip Shape has arrived.

"Enhance your lips effortlessly. peptide lip shape is a hybrid formula infused with volumizing skincare ingredients.

"It glides on to create a contoured effect and is clinically proven to enhance the appearance of lip fullness instantly and over time."

The colour selection focuses on neutrals and Hailey previously told previously told Harper's Bazaar she prefers flesh tones to bold colours.

She explained: "Since we’re just getting into color [with Rhode], I liked the idea of flesh tones, which is out of the box yet still in the same world as the Rhode gray.

"I use a lot of flesh tones, like creams, nudes, tans, in my house."