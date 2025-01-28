Heidi Montag was "so sad" to lose her clothes in the Los Angeles wildfires.

The 38-year-old reality star and her husband Spencer Pratt - with whom she has sons Gunner, seven, and two-year-old Ryker - were devastated when the blazes destroyed their home earlier this month and while the blonde beauty thinks it "sounds silly" to admit, she is upset at the loss of her favourite outfits because of the memories they hold.

She told Vogue.com: "You know, I’m very conflicted with it. It sounds silly, but I was so sad about losing my clothes.

"They’re just things, but they’re things that I spent 15 to 20 years collecting. Things I wore to a special place, with special people.

"There’s a lot I can’t replace. Shoes I perfectly curated, like a pair of black pumps or boots. I keep telling myself, I rented them in this life!

"I only grabbed two pairs of jeans, and I’m such a jean girl. I had a new pair of Paige jeans that just make me feel like me."

The former 'Hills' star has bought a few new items which made her feel "so much better", but she can't help but look back on her old favourites.

She added: "I went to Marshalls the other day and I bought a bunch of discounted sweaters. They’re good quality, about $20 dollars, but they make me feel so much better. I’m still looking back at TikToks and seeing, like, a sweater I wore and reminiscing."

Because Heidi knows how much better her make-up makes her feel, she'd like to set up a charity to offer hair and beauty services for those who have lost everything in the fires.

She said: "I was so thrilled to see all these companies doing donation drives. It makes a big difference to how people feel and giving them some dignity. A bit of makeup can be so powerful!

"My bag of Patrick Ta, Hourglass, Charlotte Tilbury, makes me feel grounded in myself.

"I would love to create or support a charity for people who lost everything and do hair and make-up, to help people feel more like themselves."