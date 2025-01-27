Joe Alwyn is worried his jeans are getting "too big".

The 'Brutalist' actor has enjoyed experimenting with his look and while he's embraced "really oversized clothes" recently, he thinks he wil have to scale things back at some point before he gets too carried away.

He told Britain's GQ magazine: “It's about having fun and not taking it too seriously. As of late, my jeans have been getting bigger and bigger. Maybe too big. Who knows?

"Maybe I'll have to scale it back soon, but they're something that I never would have worn a few years ago.

"Through [stylist] Rose Forde and through the help of some amazing brands, really oversized clothes are now my thing.

“You gotta feel good to look good,”

If the 33-year-old star particularly likes one of his garments, he will wear it for decades until it is no longer fit for purpose.

He laughed: “I used to always wear this old A.P.C. Carhartt jacket that basically started to fall off me because I just wore it so much.

“Now, I've been wearing this tan bomber from JW [Anderson] that I really, really like.

"For me, it's about the practical sense as well. Like, for shoes, I had these Red Wing boots that I probably didn't take off for, like, 12 years or something.

"Now, I'm wearing these Salomons that were made in collaboration with this French store called The Broken Arm. They just feel so sturdy and, like, they'll last a very long time.”

During fashion month, Joe has been sporting Dior and feels "really, really lucky" to wear clothes from the fashion house.

He said: “I've always loved Dior, and I've always loved Kim Jones.

"There's been a few memorable moments for me in the last few years where I've gotten to wear them. I just really love their tailoring. There's a painterly-like quality to it and a softness to the colour palette.

“There's a sense of airiness to [Jones'] designs, almost like a romanticism. So, to be privileged enough to wear Dior, especially this week, and to wear something that's new and hasn't been seen yet, yeah, I feel lucky. I feel really, really lucky.”