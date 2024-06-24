Kourtney Kardashian Barker is launching a new candy-like supplement.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's Lemme Curb is bringing out a new version of their supplement

‘The Kardashian’ star is expanding her Lemme Curb range—which began as gummies to help control various digestive issues - with a berry-flavoured chewie.

The 45-year-old influencer’s business partner Simon Huck told WWD: “The Lemme community is obsessed with innovation. They’re always looking for the next format.

“People like to take their products on the go and what’s so interesting and innovative about chews is they’re individually wrapped.

You’re heading out for the day and you want to put it in your pocket, in your purse. It’s perfect [for] cravings on the go.”

Simon added it was designed for portability and flexibility.

He said: “Someone may want to take this later in the day. It was important that we give them that option, so the portability of the chew was such a determining factor.”

The chewie boasts the same clinically backed formula as the capsule - a development that came out last summer - that prevents cravings and helps insulin production, which includes sylvestre leaf, methylated B12, phytonutrient fruit complex.

Last year, the ex ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star shared she wanted to work on Lemme Curb to help people “get off the sugar rollercoaster”.

Kourtney said: “I wanted to launch Lemme Curb to help everyone get off the sugar roller coaster. Blood sugar spikes can cause fatigue and inflammation but they actually increase your cravings too. Our breakthrough formulation uses natural and clinically studied ingredients to support healthy blood sugar levels and regulate glucose metabolism.”

Kourtney - who has Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine, with her ex Scott Disick, 41, and eight-month-old Rocky with her husband Travis Barker, 48 - was joined by her business partner Huck, who added that the move was a good one as it catered to people who were already on a “wellness journey”.

Lemme Curb also highlighted that the product was based on “clinically studied ingredients” to help with diet issues like “unwanted cravings” and “hormone imbalances.”

Nutritionist Leona West said: “Science is showing us that glucose spikes can lead to heightened inflammation, unwanted cravings, hormonal imbalances, disrupted sleep patterns and even faster ageing. We also know that metabolic health is directly correlated with blood sugar levels and insulin responses. That’s why we formulated Lemme Curb with clinically studied ingredients to support healthy blood sugar levels, help insulin function and support blood sugar metabolism.”