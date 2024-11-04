Kylie Minogue wants to revive her lingerie line.

The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker launched her Love Kylie brand in 2003 and she'd love to release a new collection because so many women have told her they are still using underwear from the original range.

Looking back at a 2004 Sunday Times Style magazine cover, she told the outlet: “That was when we were doing pictures for the Showgirl tour. I’m wearing Alaïa leggings and a Love Kylie bra, which I will bring back one day.

"I still have women go, ‘I’ve still got mine.’ I mean, that’s a long time to hold on to your smalls, but we can do it again.”

Kylie loved the fashion she wore in the early 200s.

She reflected: “That was a good era for me. I was wearing Nicolas Ghesquière, Balenciaga, a lot of Chanel. I was deep in fashion.”

The 56-year-old singer has worked with the likes of Stella McCartney and the late Karl Lagerfeld and had John Galliano, Jean Paul Gaultier and Dolce + Gabbana design her tour costumes, and she credits her 2002 tour for being a "wild awakening" about what was possible for her performance wardrobe.

She said: “Well, Dolce + Gabbana did my 'Fever2002' tour and that was a wild awakening because, until then, on tour you had to scrape things together. I see pictures of the racks from touring back then and it’s like one rack with four or five things hanging on it.

"Cut to 2002 and suddenly D+G were providing three of everything. It was crazy. I’ve had a great relationship with them and that is still going to this day.”

Looking back, Kylie considers the white hooded jumpsuit designed by Fee Doran under the Mrs. Jones label - which she wore in the 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' music video - to be her most iconic look, even if she "didn't appreciate" how special it was at first.

She reflected: “The way I wore it, the way it moved, the way it was lit.

“When I saw Fee’s drawings I probably didn’t appreciate it at the time.

"Even on the hanger, seeing it for the first time, I never knew it would have this life of its own.”